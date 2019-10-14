Blackpool boss pencils in return date for injured duo Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson is hoping to have injured duo Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall back in time for the Seasiders’ next league clash.

It means the forwards will remain unavailable for tomorrow night's trip to Carlisle United for Pool’s second EFL Trophy group game.

Both Kaikai and Nuttall missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United, although Blackpool were boosted by the return of Nathan Delfouneso.

The forward, who had missed the Seasiders’ last five games with a hamstring injury, came off the bench just after the hour-mark.

Grayson is hoping to have a further boost next Tuesday, when Pool return to league action when they host Wycombe Wanderers.

On Kaikai, who is also suffering with a hamstring complaint, Grayson said: “He’s not far away.

“I would expect him to be fit for the Wycombe game and probably Joe Nuttall as well.

“It’s nice to have one option back for the Rotherham game in Delf and hopefully the other two will be close.”

It was a day to forget for the Seasiders on Saturday as they slumped to their third league defeat of the season, despite producing a much improved display.

Seeing Delfouneso back on the turf will have been a positive for Grayson though, who had previously complained about a lack of attacking options.

He added: “He’s been back training with us since Tuesday, so he’s done all his work and he showed what he is capable of doing.

“He was bright, he carried the ball and, like Liam Feeney and Sean Scannell, he affected the game.

“We got another 70 minutes out of Scannell and I thought he was a threat.

“If we can get the right balance with everything in terms of our attacking play, which I thought we did in parts, as well as the ugly side of the game of defending your 18-yard box then we should be okay.”