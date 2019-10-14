Blackpool boss Simon Grayson admits goalscoring is a problem

Simon Grayson has admitted his Blackpool side have found goals hard to come by this season.

READ MORE: Blackpool were interested in Rotherham keeper

The Seasiders scored for the first time in over four hours on Saturday in their frustrating 2-1 home defeat by Rotherham United.

But when the goal eventually came it was no more than a consolation, Armand Gnanduillet converting a stoppage-time penalty with virtually the last kick of the game.

Blackpool, who have netted just 17 goals in 13 League One games, had more than enough chances to score prior to Rotherham’s second-half goals, but were left to rue their wastefulness despite a much-improved all-round display.

Manager Grayson said: “We were dominant; we were on the front foot; we asked our full-backs to be more positive, which they were, and our wide men were a threat.

“We were a bit more mobile and got into some difficult positions for them to deal with, and I thought we were good in the first half.

“We even had a period where we hit the bar and the keeper has made a good save, and we couldn’t just get that ball over the line.

“That’s something that hasn’t been easy for us this season.

“But there is still lots to be positive about, if you can be after a defeat.

“Rotherham managed the game when they went 1-0 in front, going down with a few injuries. Some of them probably were genuine, some weren’t.

“We got a little bit frustrated in the second half and we made some rash decisions, and we probably didn’t need to make the tackle for the free-kick that led to the second goal.

“You’ve got to learn from these mistakes, but everyone goes home disappointed because it’s a game we should have won or shouldn’t have lost at least.”

Blackpool, whose winless run against Rotherham stretches all the way back to 1997, were undone by two basic set-pieces.

Former Seasider Clark Robertson had a hand in both, heading across goal for Matt Smith to convert the opener before lashing home the decisive second three minutes from the end.

Grayson added: “The message at half-time was to start the second half brightly, ask questions of them and move the ball quickly.

“But we didn’t deal with a ball into our box and then we failed to deal with the second phase as well.

“We’ve done all our set-piece work. We’ve done all our analysis of what they do and they’re quite clever with what they do.

“But I don’t think we were undone by anything clever from them. It was basically a ball into the box and their lad has got a run on Hubby (James Husband), when he maybe should have been tighter, and we don’t react to the second phase.

“That was the same for the second goal as well.

“The players were certainly aware of it and we worked on certain things. We just didn’t do it correctly.”