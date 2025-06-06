Nathan Lowe. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City and Reading.

The transfer window is underway and Blackpool have wasted no time in starting their business early.

On Tuesday, the Seasiders confirmed the arrival of central defender Fraser Horsfall on a free transfer from Stockport County - putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.

And 24 hours later, Steve Bruce added experienced centre-back Michael Ihiekwe to his rank following his release from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Elsewhere there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One as clubs go preparing for next term.

Here are the latest headlines involving Blackpool’s rivals.

Duo do battle for Lowe

Wycombe Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are both battling for Stoke City prodigy Nathan Lowe’s signature.

Bucks Free Press have claimed the Seasiders’ rivals are leading the race to sign the 19-year-old, who will no doubt be in demand this summer.

The striker caught the attention last season after an outstanding campaign in front of goal during an impressive loan stint with League Two outfit Walsall.

Lowe netted 15 goals and registered five assists in 22 appearances for Matt Sadler’s side during the first half of the 2024-25 season.

The Bet365 Stadium youth product was recalled by his parent club in January but was unable to replicate his eye-catching record in front of goal in the Championship.

This saw the young forward score just once in 10 appearances for the Potters, who survived relegation to League One on the final day of the campaign.

Now it appears another loan move could be on the cards for Lowe, with third-tier sides queuing up for his signature.

After signing Dion Charles and Joe Taylor in January, Huddersfield dropped out of the play-offs after a disappointing second-half of the season. This saw the Terriers, who recently appointed Lee Grant, finish three points behind Blackpool in eighth.

Reading renew Campbell interest

Chem Campbell. | Getty Images

Reading are working on a deal to re-sign Chem Campbell from Wolves this summer.

Football League World have claimed the the Royals have entered negotiations with the Premier League outfit for the 22-year-old, who spent the campaign on loan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

During his season-long stint with the Berkshire side, the Molineux youth product amassed 39 appearances for Noel Hunt’s men, who finished eight points ahead of Blackpool but just missed out on the play-offs.

Campbell is entering the final 12 months of his deal with Wolves and has made six top-flight outings after coming through the ranks.

Exeter ace set for European move

Exeter City talent Demetri Mitchell has been linked with a move to MTK Budapest.

The Hungarian outfit have been credited with interest in the winger by Football Insider, who have claimed the top-flight side are considering offering him a deal.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at St James Park this summer after an injury-hit 18-month stint in the south west.

During his time with the Grecians, Mitchell has amassed 61 appearances which included an outing against Blackpool in January.

