Blackpool transfer strategy outlined amid Rotherham United's quick start heading into the summer window

Blackpool are hoping to open talks with a number of the loanees that spent time at Bloomfield Road last season.

Jordan Rhodes, who scored 15 times during his time in Tangerine, is a free agent following the end of his contract with Huddersfield Town, while George Byers is in the same position after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday. Hayden Coulson remains under contract with Middlesbrough but it is believed the North Yorkshire club would be willing to let him go.

Elsewhere in League One, recently relegated Rotherham United have started their business early, bringing in Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty, Shaun McWilliams and Reece James.

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter isn’t too concerned by the Millers’ quick recruitment, as he mapped out the Seasiders hopes for some of the players that have performed well on the Fylde Coast on loan in recent times.

Blackpool have a big summer ahead of them

“It’s more important to be right than quick,” he stated.

“People have been preparing for the window for a long time, so it’s important we get aligned and agree on an action plan.

“At this stage, we don’t know the budget the teams coming into the league are working too- we’ll probably find out at some point. You can look around and have the Keeping Up with the Joneses exercise.

“I still think we will have a competitive budget and our expectation is to be a top six club and have a chance of getting promoted.

“It’s not my job to talk about footballers, but as you would imagine we will be in dialogue with the ones who came here and did really well for us.

“All the loan players contributed significantly to our season, not one of them let us down in any way, shape or form. The output of those players was at a level that allowed us to compete.

“I’ve always used the phrase X-factor loans, as they give you something that you can’t necessarily afford, but you give you it as you’re subsidising rather than paying the full amount.”

Winter believes continuity in some of Blackpool’s key positions will stand the club in good stead next season.

“Often when clubs get relegated it’s a challenge to get your act together for the start of the season,” he added.

“Some will cope admirably with it, and others will struggle. The economics of football aren’t easy to manage, especially when you’re dropping off a Championship cliff edge into a League One scenario.

“Any football club wants to overachieve with what you’ve got, you don’t look over the fence at what other teams are doing all of the time. With us having a level of consistency around staff and players, that can be a strength. A lot of the clubs coming down have had a lot of change, so they’ll be striving for that continuity, where we already have that.

“There’s a lot of faith in Neil (Critchley) and the staff, David (Downes) has come in to help with recruitment- they get along very well. Simon (Sadler) is very supportive of everyone here.