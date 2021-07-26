Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines could land ex-Aston Villa defender, Blackburn eye former England youth international
Blackpool got their disrupted pre-season campaign back up and running last weekend, when they picked up a 1-0 win over Carlisle United.
With pre-season almost done and dusted, the Tangerines are now less than two weeks away from kicking off their 2021/22 Championship season, and will look to hit the ground running with some solid results to kick-start the campaign.
Meanwhile, Stuart McCall has discussed his decision to take on the role of assistant head coach, and said: “I took a bit of time out after leaving Bradford. I went back to Scotland and did a bit of media work there, covering the Euros stuff.
“I’ve got a good face for radio as you can see. This offer came right out of the blue. I don’t know the gaffer or any of the staff, other than Steve Banks who I know well.
“I wasn’t looking desperately to get back in, looking for jobs or anything like that. It was the first offer that came. I came down to the club, spoke to the manager and things went well and positive, so I’m absolutely delighted to be here.
“I came over for an hour, but it ended up being three hours so you can tell how the football chat went. We discussed a lot of things. We certainly have a lot of things in common, like key principles and how the game should be played.”
