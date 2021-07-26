Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines could land ex-Aston Villa defender, Blackburn eye former England youth international

With pre-season almost done and dusted, the Tangerines are now less than two weeks away from kicking off their 2021/22 Championship season, and will look to hit the ground running with some solid results to kick-start the campaign.

Meanwhile, Stuart McCall has discussed his decision to take on the role of assistant head coach, and said: “I took a bit of time out after leaving Bradford. I went back to Scotland and did a bit of media work there, covering the Euros stuff.

“I’ve got a good face for radio as you can see. This offer came right out of the blue. I don’t know the gaffer or any of the staff, other than Steve Banks who I know well.

“I wasn’t looking desperately to get back in, looking for jobs or anything like that. It was the first offer that came. I came down to the club, spoke to the manager and things went well and positive, so I’m absolutely delighted to be here.

“I came over for an hour, but it ended up being three hours so you can tell how the football chat went. We discussed a lot of things. We certainly have a lot of things in common, like key principles and how the game should be played.”

Take a look at our rundown of the latest transfer stories and gossip, which includes Blackpool and a number of other Championship sides, as the build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Blades linked with Peruvian youngster Sheffield United have been tipped to make a 'six-figure' swoop for Peru youth international midfielder Yuriel Celi. The 19-year-old, who plays for top tier side Cantolao, is also wanted by Brazilian giants Sao Paolo, however. (The Sun) Photo: JUAN BARRETO Buy photo

2. Eustace turns down Swans Swansea City are said to be back to the drawing board in their search for a new manager, after John Eustace reportedly turned down the role and opted to stay at QPR. Steve Cooper left the Welsh side by mutual consent last week, after just over two years in the job. (Telegraph) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

3. Rams close in on Allsop Ex-Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is said to be close to agreeing a move to Derby County. The Rams are currently under a transfer embargo, but can still bring in free agents on short term deals, and loan players on half-season contract. (talkSPORT) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Cottagers sign duo Fulham have bolstered their squad with the additions of both winger Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga. The former joined on a £12m deal from Liverpool, ending a five-club streak of loan deals. (Club website) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Buy photo