Blackpool to take on Leeds United in pre-season friendly at York City's ground

The game will be played at York City’s LNER Community Stadium, which is the home of Leeds’ Under-23 side.

However, it will be Jesse Marsch’s first-team the Seasiders take on in what will be their second friendly of the summer.

Marsch arrived in Yorkshire in March following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure and managed to stave off relegation and keep the Whites in the top flight.

It’s understood work is currently ongoing on the Elland Road pitch - while the same applies for Bloomfield Road - which is why the game is being played elsewhere.

Playing the game behind closed doors had been mooted, but York were contacted to ensure supporters could attend.

After 89 years playing at Bootham Crescent, York left their old ground in 2021 following the completion of a new 8,500-capacity stadium.

As the designated away side, Blackpool have been granted an initial allocation of 800 tickets.

The friendly comes five days on from Blackpool’s pre-season opener against Southport, which takes place this Saturday.

It will also be Blackpool’s last friendly before they travel away for a pre-season camp in Scotland.

Upon their return, they will host Scottish giants Rangers at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, July 16.

A trip to Salford City on Tuesday, July 19 has also been pencilled in.

The games will provide useful preparation for the start of the Championship campaign, which gets underway with a home clash against Reading on Saturday, July 30.

That’s a week earlier than normal, the calendar altering a little this season due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship will break from November 12 until December 10, a period that covers the group stages of the World Cup and the opening round of knockout fixtures.

This friendly will be the first time Blackpool have faced Leeds since 2015, when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road during the season the Seasiders finished bottom of the Championship.

Gary Madine, during his first stint with the club, scored Blackpool’s goal.

