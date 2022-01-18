Blackpool to face Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup - here's what we know

The Premier League outfit edged out Colchester United 3-2 at St James’ Park last night to set up an enticing tie with the Seasiders in the next round of the competition.

John Murphy’s side made it to the last 16 with wins over Huddersfield Town and Cheltenham Town.

The Under-18s will now host the Magpies for a spot in the quarter-finals.

While official details haven’t been confirmed, the tie is likely to take place at Bloomfield Road and must be played by Saturday, February 5.

The young Seasiders, meanwhile, were involved in a 10-goal thriller in their league encounter against Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

Murphy’s men came from behind to thrash their Lancashire rivals 7-3 at Myerscough College on Saturday.

Jake Daniels ran in four goals, while Zack Littler, Prince Yelegon and James Harrison were also on the scoresheet.

It leaves Blackpool third in the league table, nine points behind leaders Carlisle United but with three games in hand to play.

Murphy’s side, who are also four points behind rivals Preston North End, can cut the gap when they take on the table toppers on Saturday.