Blackpool team news V Wycombe Wanderers: Injury-hit figure returns to contention for Seasiders
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders hold a strong record on the road this season, picking up 17 points from 13 away trips, with their home form letting them down.
Steve Bruce’s side head into this afternoon’s game on the back of an underwhelming performance in their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day.
For the fixture at Adams Park, Blackpool have named an unchanged starting XI from Wednesday’s game, but there is one alteration to the bench.
Following the departure of loanee Dom Ballard, who was recalled by parent club Southampton, Elkan Baggott is handed a place among the substitutes - as he looks to make his return from injury, and his first league appearance since August.
Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, CJ Hamilton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.