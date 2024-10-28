Blackpool have made six changes to their starting XI for the visit of Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders were on the end of a 5-1 defeat away to Peterborough United in their last outing, which has prompted the mass rotation for tonight’s game.

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer is replaced by Richard O’Donnell in goal, while Matthew Pennington comes into the defence for Jordan Gabriel, in a move that could see Odel Offiah start at right back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Evans returns to midfield after serving his one-match suspension, and is joined by Sonny Carey and Elliot Embleton.

Josh Onomah drops down to the bench, while Albie Morgan and Jake Beesley aren’t involved in any capacity after starting in the Posh defeat.

Up front, Ashley Fletcher joins Kyle Joseph up front, with Southampton loanee Dom Ballard among the substitutes.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard.