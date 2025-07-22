Blackpool team news V Salford City: Key men drop out for latest pre-season test
Steve Bruce has named his Blackpool side to take on Salford City this evening.
The Seasiders boss has made five changes from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over West Brom at Bloomfield Road.
CJ Hamilton drops out after suffering a shoulder injury against the Baggies, while Niall Ennis and Jordan Brown are absent as well.
Tom Bloxham and Albie Morgan remain unavailable as well - with the latter still struggling with a strain.
Fraser Horsfall is back in defence after missing the West Brom test, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell, James Husband, Ryan Finnigan and Kylian Kouassi also come into the starting XI.
Here is the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, James Husband, George Honeyman, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Hayden Coulson, Ashley Fletcher, Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Harvey Bardsley, Andy Lyons, Michael Ihiekwe, Zac Ashworth, Dan Sassi, Spencer Knight, Theo Upton, Jack Richardson, Terry Bondo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.