Blackpool team news V Salford City: Key men drop out for latest pre-season test

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 18:41 BST
Blackpool take on Salford City in their latest pre-season test.

Steve Bruce has named his Blackpool side to take on Salford City this evening.

The Seasiders boss has made five changes from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over West Brom at Bloomfield Road.

CJ Hamilton drops out after suffering a shoulder injury against the Baggies, while Niall Ennis and Jordan Brown are absent as well.

Niall Ennis

Tom Bloxham and Albie Morgan remain unavailable as well - with the latter still struggling with a strain.

Fraser Horsfall is back in defence after missing the West Brom test, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell, James Husband, Ryan Finnigan and Kylian Kouassi also come into the starting XI.

Here is the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, James Husband, George Honeyman, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Hayden Coulson, Ashley Fletcher, Kylian Kouassi.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Harvey Bardsley, Andy Lyons, Michael Ihiekwe, Zac Ashworth, Dan Sassi, Spencer Knight, Theo Upton, Jack Richardson, Terry Bondo.

