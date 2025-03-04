Blackpool have named their team to take on Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road this evening.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have made three changes from their 2-1 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday afternoon.

Odel Offiah and James Husband both drop out of the starting XI after picking up knocks at Edgeley Park, but the latter of the two is able to make the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ Hamilton is also among the substitutes, with Jordan Gabriel replacing him in the right wing-back role, while Hayden Coulson remains on the left.

Matthew Pennington and Elkan Baggott are the other two players to come into the team, and will form part of a back three with Olly Casey in the middle.

Up front, Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis continue their partnership in attack.

Here’s the full XI: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Jordan Gabriel, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter.