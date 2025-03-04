Blackpool team news V Peterborough United: Seasiders make three changes from Stockport County defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:45 BST

Blackpool have named their team to take on Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road this evening.

The Seasiders have made three changes from their 2-1 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday afternoon.

Odel Offiah and James Husband both drop out of the starting XI after picking up knocks at Edgeley Park, but the latter of the two is able to make the bench.

CJ Hamilton is also among the substitutes, with Jordan Gabriel replacing him in the right wing-back role, while Hayden Coulson remains on the left.

Matthew Pennington and Elkan Baggott are the other two players to come into the team, and will form part of a back three with Olly Casey in the middle.

Up front, Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis continue their partnership in attack.

Here’s the full XI: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Jordan Gabriel, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter.

