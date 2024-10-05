Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have named their team to take on Mansfield Town at Field Mill this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Steve Bruce has made two changes from Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road.

James Husband comes into the side at left back, while Zac Ashworth features on the bench, following Hayden Coulson’s injury in the midweek fixture.

Meanwhile, up front, Ashley Fletcher becomes Kyle Joseph’s third partner in attack in as many games.

After being introduced off the bench against the Imps, the forward missed a crucial chance, but was on hand with an assist.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley, Zac Ashworth.