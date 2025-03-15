Blackpool team news V Leyton Orient: Steve Bruce makes decision made on key man

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST
Blackpool have named their team to take on Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders head into the fixture with back-to-back wins under their belt, after overcoming both Barnsley and Cambridge United in the last week.

From those two games, Steve Bruce has stuck with the same starting XI, but has made two alterations to the bench.

January signing Tom Bloxham could make his first appearance in over a month after returning to training this week following a calf injury.

Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton is also back after missing the last two games, with both Elkan Baggott and Sammy Silvera dropping out completely.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham.

