Blackpool team news V Birmingham City: Seasiders make one change from midweek win for FA Cup tie

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Dec 2024, 12:00 BST

Blackpool have named their team to take on Birmingham City in their FA Cup tie at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders progressed to the second round with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham at the beginning of November, while the Blues knocked out Sutton United.

Steve Bruce’s side head into this fixture on the back of a rare three points in League One, after overcoming Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night to end an eight-game winless run.

On the back of the 2-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium, Blackpool have made one change, with Ryan Finnigan coming into the starting XI for Lee Evans.

Jordan Gabriel is back on the bench after becoming a father for the second time earlier this week, while Albie Morgan is also among the substitutes, and could make his return to action following his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis last month.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Ollie Norburn, Ryan Finnigan, Elliot Embleton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes, Josh Onomah, Dominic Thompson, Zac Ashworth.

