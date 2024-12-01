Blackpool team news V Birmingham City: Seasiders make one change from midweek win for FA Cup tie
The Seasiders progressed to the second round with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham at the beginning of November, while the Blues knocked out Sutton United.
Steve Bruce’s side head into this fixture on the back of a rare three points in League One, after overcoming Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night to end an eight-game winless run.
On the back of the 2-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium, Blackpool have made one change, with Ryan Finnigan coming into the starting XI for Lee Evans.
Jordan Gabriel is back on the bench after becoming a father for the second time earlier this week, while Albie Morgan is also among the substitutes, and could make his return to action following his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis last month.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Ollie Norburn, Ryan Finnigan, Elliot Embleton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes, Josh Onomah, Dominic Thompson, Zac Ashworth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.