Blackpool take on Liverpool today in semi-final of FA Lancashire Senior Cup

The game takes place at Liverpool’s Academy training ground, with the tie kicking off at 2pm.

The winner of the last-four encounter will face either Accrington Stanley or Burnley in the final, which takes place at 7pm tonight.

Neil Critchley will use this afternoon’s fixture to hand vital minutes to a number of players, most notably Matty Virtue.

The midfielder, who has only just returned from a 13-month lay-off, was absent from Blackpool’s squad on Saturday for the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

That’s despite him being widely expected to feature having come off the bench in the previous game, the derby defeat to Preston North End.

Speaking after the weekend’s fixture at Ewood Park, Critchley confirmed Virtue was being held back for today’s cup tie to ensure he got more minutes under his belt.

Neil Critchley returns to his old stomping ground today to take on Liverpool

The likes of Stuart Moore, Reece James, Ethan Robson, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley could also feature.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will name a youthful side as their first team take on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night, having also played title rivals Manchester City yesterday.

Blackpool sealed their place in the last four of the FA Lancashire Senior Cup with a 2-0 win against Everton back in November.

CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet on that occasion on his return from injury, while the other goal came via a youth-team trialist.

Goals from Sonny Carey (2) and Oliver Sarkic sealed a 3-0 victory against Fleetwood Town in the first round of the competition.