Blackpool Supporters' Trust: Derby defeat must not overshadow season

It was not a great day for the club, with two of our better players pulling out with what look like season ending injuries before the game and then Daniel Grimshaw hurt in that sickening collision in the first half. He at least seems to be making a recovery.

It was adding insult to injury that ‘Pool fans were delayed for a long time after the game and subject to a barrage of missiles as they left the ground.

Blackpool suffered defeat when they travelled to Preston North End in midweek

BST will be taking up the many issues of concern coming out of the game with the club and the police - not least why it was moved in the first place.

We are well aware that some supporters do not help matters at these high-profile games, but there seems little consistency in the way in which senior police officers approach them.

It is also clear that whatever planning is being done – and we know there are plenty of discussions in advance – is not translated into effective or enlightened operations on the ground. We will not let any of this go unchallenged.

All of which should not detract from the fact that 2021/22 is, and continues to be, a very satisfactory season for us.

Back in August there were understandable fears about our ability to compete in a League where there are many clubs spending at a level we cannot possibly match.

But the team have rarely looked anything other than at home at this level; the manager has been sure-footed in the deployment of his troops and we have established a solid platform for next year.

It is not the Blackpool way to head into April with little more than pride to play for, and it will be interesting to see how strongly we can finish.

But most fans are already looking forward to a summer transfer window that promises to be both challenging, but also intriguing.

Given our recent history it makes a real change to go into a transfer window knowing that the club are approaching it professionally and with ambition.

“Second season syndrome” is a phenomenon that fans of smaller clubs who are promoted to the EPL know well, but it is just as relevant in the Championship.

At the time of writing, it looks like only one - at most - of the sleeping giants in League One is going to step up this season ; and, Everton apart, we look like swapping like for like at the other end of the table.

Parachute payments do of course skew things somewhat - as they always do. But it is to be hoped that this Division will be more of a known quantity to us next season, and not one that we have to be fearful about.

All in all, it is a time to be proud of what we are, and how far we have come. PNE and Rovers, take note!