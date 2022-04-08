Will Neil Critchley mix things up after derby defeat? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Blackburn Rovers clash

Neil Critchley could well look to make some changes after consecutive losses in the Championship.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
1. GK - Chris Maxwell
The 31-year-old will make his first start since December as Dan Grimshaw recovers at home with concussion.
2. RB - Jordan Gabriel
The defender should have been given sufficient time to work his way back to full fitness
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The defender was one of few to perform well at Deepdale on Tuesday night.
4. LB - James Husband
Reece James could well be pushing to start though as Blackpool face their third game in a week.
