Will Neil Critchley look to make changes after back-to-back defeats?

Will Neil Critchley mix things up after derby defeat? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Blackburn Rovers clash

Blackpool head to Ewood Park this weekend looking to issue a response to their disappointing derby defeat.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:43 am

Neil Critchley could well look to make some changes after consecutive losses in the Championship.

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

The 31-year-old will make his first start since December as Dan Grimshaw recovers at home with concussion.

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

The defender should have been given sufficient time to work his way back to full fitness

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The defender was one of few to perform well at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

4. LB - James Husband

Reece James could well be pushing to start though as Blackpool face their third game in a week.

