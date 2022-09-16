Blackpool Supporters' Trust column: Time of monumental change

The work of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust continues and since our last column we have seen two junior Seasiders enjoy the day of a lifetime as club mascots courtesy of our generous members.

This week, we will be allocating two more such opportunities for the plum games with Norwich and Preston and, for the first time this season, giving away a mascot package to a local good cause for the home game with Birmingham City in December.

Blackpool players and fans honour The Queen with a minute's silence at Rotherham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Blackpool FC’s biggest democratic supporters’ group, it is also that time of year when we hold our elections. Whoever is elected will serve us through a period that could well change the face of football.

This may sound a large claim but if the new Prime Minister backs the plans for an independent regulator, then big changes are coming for clubs, leagues, players and fans.

As a Supporters’ Trust, we are likely to be at the heart of any changes, with a changed job to do on behalf of all our club’s supporters. If you want to be involved, there has never been a better time to be a member of BST.

Important as this is, it is not at the front of people’s minds at the moment. We are glad football is back after a brief suspension and we wish our fans who make the journey to the capital for the Millwall game a safe trip.

It was very disappointing that the FA took the decision to suspend games last weekend, especially when cricket, golf, rugby and other sports carried on. It is very difficult to see what was gained from stopping junior school children playing last weekend and we find it equally hard to believe Her Majesty would have approved of the FA doing so.

It is also a shame that fans were not able to come together to show their appreciation for her and support for King Charles in a way that only football fans can.

Thousands of football fans may be out of pocket as a result of the cancellations as will be the businesses that take revenue from them. Our rearranged game with Middlesbrough is bound to be less well attended and football will lose out in the end.

Our feeling is that the FA has done a poor job of reading the mood of the country and representing our interests. Unfortunately, it was ever thus.

After the Millwall game, the Championship goes into brief hibernation for an international break before games come thick and fast in October.

The break probably comes at a good time for us and gives players a chance to get back to full fitness. Squad strength is going to be very important as we approach another break for the World Cup.

This winter is likely to bring economic challenges on a scale we have not seen in recent times and none of us will escape them entirely. It is vital that all of us look out for those who are in a worse position than ourselves.

It is probably a good moment therefore to promote the work of Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT). We are very lucky to have this award-winning organisation in our town and their work to support vulnerable people has never been more important or under more stress.

We at BST are very proud to be able to work with them as a partner, especially on Foodbank collections, which are to be a regular feature before home games this season. You have been very generous in supporting this work and hope you will continue to be.