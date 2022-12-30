Three games in the space of seven days will test any squad’s resilience but, as far as playing matters are concerned, many fans’ eyes will be fixed on the transfer window next week.

Our form in the last couple of months can, in part, be put down to a horrendous injury list – but there seems little doubt a refresh in key areas will be welcomed by everyone.

Going back to the two festive home games, we at BST will be looking on proudly as the grandchildren of two members join the team on the field as mascots, thanks to the generosity of our members as a whole.

This mascot initiative is proving hugely popular and part of BST’s drive to help the club grow the fanbase at the younger end of the market.

These children are the next generation of Seasiders stalwarts and it gives us enormous pleasure to help them get started on that journey.

These initiatives cost money and a big part of our effort in recent months has been finding new ways to raise the money we need to fund this kind of activity.

We launched the 1953 Sweepstake at our AGM in November and have had a very pleasing response so far – but we want to get far more people signed up if we can.

As far as we know, ours is the only prize draw out there which raises money exclusively for Blackpool FC, its fans and the community we live in.

BST is a not-for-profit organisation, which means all the money we raise will go out either as prize money or to the myriad of good causes that we support.

If you want to help us, you still have time to join in before the next draw on January 7.

It costs as little as £5 to enter and you can pay more if you can afford to do so. Joining is very easy and all the details are at https://www.1953.live/

While our immediate focus will be on January, there is a bigger game afoot in terms of getting Tracey Couch’s fan-led review implemented.

A side-effect of the Conservative Party’s leadership travails this year has been months of potential progress on reform has been frittered away.

Things look more positive now and there is widespread media speculation that a long-awaited Government White Paper might be published early in the New Year.

How radical and far-reaching this is remains to be seen but it looks like there will be significant changes in the way the game is run – and proposals designed to give fans far more of a say in this.

Meanwhile club owners outside the EPL will be watching anxiously to see how much redistribution of money in the game is actually delivered.

Our fans will need to be kept closely informed of developments, and how they will be affected.

At BST, we see it as a big part of our role to make sure all our fans have all the information and support they need from us.