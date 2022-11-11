We at Blackpool Supporters’ Trust assume all connected with the club are looking forward to the World Cup break as a time to regroup.

This article coincides with the most important time of year for BST, when we hold our annual general meeting and elect members to our committee to drive our agenda.

Young supporters at Blackpool v Middlesbrough in midweek. BST believe it is crucial to attract the next generation of Seasiders fans

This year we used our AGM to launch our new 1953 Sweepstake – a prize draw which we hope will generate funds to do all the things that matter most to our members and Blackpool fans generally. It is open to everyone and you can sign up here.

We are looking to help the club grow the fanbase, particularly among fans of school age. We and the club recognise the importance of this and you may recall that, last year, we collaborated on an initiative to provide a Blackpool shirt for every year two child in the town’s 32 schools who wanted one.

That led to both the club and Trust being shortlisted for an annual award for supporter engagement, the outcome of which we will know next week.

Nomination for an award is nice but we are a relatively small club in a rich division. Winning the hearts of the next generation of fans early is vital for the club in the longer term.

This year, BST has been concentrating on providing opportunities for our members’ children, grandchildren and the children of struggling families to be a mascot at a home game.

This is proving a fantastic and memorable experience for all of them and is immensely satisfying for us.

However, these things cost money. We want a mascot initiative every year. We want to provide match tickets for charities to distribute to families having a difficult time. We want to continue to support foodbanks wherever we can, particularly through the tough winter to come.

This is where the 1953 Sweepstake comes in. We have created a website to promote it, where you, your family, friends and workmates may sign up. The link again is here.

The 1953 Sweepstake is open to everyone – Blackpool fan or not, BST member or not. The draw takes place monthly, with the first on December 1. The cost of a ticket is £5 per month, though you may buy more.

BST guarantees to pay out 40 per cent of funds generated in prize money. Where possible, we will supplement cash prizes with others, including memorabilia and merchandise. The remaining 60 per cent will be spent on good causes.

BST is a not-for-profit charitable organisation and will take nothing from the pot for administrative costs. We hope you can support this initiative, which sits perfectly with our members’ desire to support our club, our fans and the community.