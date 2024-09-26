Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greetings once again to Gazette readers at the end of what has been a very busy month for Blackpool FC and the Supporters Trust.

It is fair to say that, when we wrote last month, the mood was one of determined optimism – but with an undercurrent of concern about the start we had made.

A month later and the mood feels very different. The appointment of Steve Bruce took almost everyone by surprise and probably split the fanbase.

Any doubts some of us might have had are dissipating, for the simple reason that the team has immediately started winning in the competition that really counts – League One.

Steve Bruce has made an immediate impression since taking over as Blackpool boss Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

If football matters have seen a sea change in the last four weeks, so has life on the BST committee as Tony Wilkinson, our long-time friend and companion, has decided to retire.

Tony has been a BST stalwart since 2015 and, in recent years, has played a prominent role as a Championship and a League One representative with the Football Supporters’ Association, for whom he has also served on the board.

He has also led the volunteer team that helps keep our stadium spick and span, as well as leading led BST’s efforts to build strong relationships with the Community Trust and local good causes. Thank you Tony, for all you have done.

This is the time of year when BST starts preparing for the annual elections and AGM, which will culminate on December 7 with five committee spots up for grabs.

There are many other ways in which you can help; we have been lucky this year with the number of people coming forward on an ad hoc basis, or in specialist areas where we need their expertise.

We are always delighted to hear from anyone who might be able to help, so contact us by emailing [email protected]

One of the areas that legislation may bring great change to is the way in which football clubs engage with, and involve, supporters in the way in which they are run.

As a Supporters Trust, run on democratic lines and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, we are bound to be centrally involved in this process of change.

To have influence, we need a mandate which is why our annual elections are so important to us.

We also draw our mandate from the membership and the more Blackpool fans who join us, the greater that mandate is.

It costs from as little as £5 per year to join with a cheaper annual membership for children; find out more at www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/join-us

Since 2019, we have bought Seasiders shirts for year two children in Blackpool, supported the club’s Christmas appeals to the tune of more than £3,000, sponsored season tickets and match tickets for good causes, sponsored players and provided a mascot package for every home league game – either for member families or good causes.

This is primarily funded via our 1953 sweepstake. It costs £5 per month with 60 per cent funding the good causes we support and 40 per cent paid out in prizes; you can join by visiting www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/1953-sweepstake

Thanks for reading. Next month we will consider whether the team’s on-pitch renaissance has continued and outline the work we are hoping to complete by the end of 2024.