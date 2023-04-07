Blackpool Supporters' Liaison Officer: Let's all stick together on Seasiders rollercoaster

We experience a progression of highs and lows (and last weekend was certainly a low point) but we rise again and always embrace the ride with passionate commitment, so let’s put any negativity aside and focus on the challenge to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, we’re playing catch-up at the sharp end of a season that hasn’t gone as we intended, for all sorts of reasons, but we’ve been in this position before and escaped the drop.

Blackpool players and supporters shared the pain of last weekend’s defeat at Deepdale Picture: RICH LINLEY / CAMERASPORT

And having spoken with a number of the squad this week, there is a positivity in the camp that we can do so again.

What the players need to know is that we’re fully behind them as they go after the points, starting with today’s game at home to Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Believe me, they were hurting after the Preston game just as much as we were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the most seasoned pro right through to the young loanees, they get how special this football club is and what it means to the fanbase.

Everyone at the Club is focused on staying in the Championship.

There are winnable games in our remaining seven fixtures. We all know we must win several of them if we are to pull off the great escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Bloomfield Road is right behind the team and rocking, it’s an extraordinary atmosphere.

Never underestimate the positive effect of a passionate crowd roaring the players on from all four sides of the ground (and there will be Blackpool fans in the East today), so let’s do that for 90-plus minutes whether things are going our way or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And not just today but at home to Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion and Millwall as well.

The players will do their best for us, let us do our best for them and make home advantage count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we can sneak a point or two on the road as well, then we might all have cause to celebrate come May 8.

Keep the faith, Seasiders.

Of course it’s not a level playing field out there and it’s instructive to see several Championship clubs being docked points by the EFL for various financial or directorial irregularities, penalties that may ultimately impact the final standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, be assured that whatever transpires in terms of results between now and the end of the season, Blackpool FC under Simon Sadler’s custodianship is actively planning positively for the future and will always do so in a way that is ethical and sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a more sober note, you may have seen that Chris Beveridge, Blackpool’s Disability Liaison Officer for many years, passed away earlier this week. I know he will be missed by many.

Chris was a well-respected member of the Seasiders family and I’d like to pay him thanks for his work in the Liaison team, particularly on behalf of our disabled fans, who he did so much to support season after season.

UTMP!

STEVE ROWLAND (Supporters’ Liaison Officer)

Advertisement Hide Ad