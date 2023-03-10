It was a joyous return to Bloomfield Road after the departure of the old regime, on what was dubbed ‘Homecoming Saturday’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sun shone, the parade along the promenade was epic, the atmosphere inside the stadium spine-tingling.

A memorial service for Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson took place outside the Bloomfield Road stadium

It was a happy day that will live long in the memory for all the right reasons: we’d got our club back.

There have been ups and downs on and off the field since then, but none so dark as the tragic death of a Blackpool fan at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Johnson’s family, friends and fellow supporters have been struggling to come to terms with the loss.

The football club opened a book of condolence after a moving ceremony to mark Tony’s passing on Monday.

A memorial was held on Monday afternoon at the Stan Mortensen statue

The book is available in the club shop until 4pm today for anyone who still wishes to sign it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second Structured Dialogue meeting of the season between fans’ group representatives and the BFC board took place last Friday.

Simon Sadler chose to attend this one himself and he spoke to the majority of the key issues that were raised.

These included the club’s current and projected financial position, Mr Sadler’s reiteration that his commitment as custodian of Blackpool FC is unwavering, reflection on managerial appointments, player recruitment and our long list of injuries, as well as a prognosis for the club whether we stay in the Championship or not.

It is understood that the building of the new East Stand will now probably take priority over the training ground development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reasons for this should become apparent when the minutes from the meeting are published on the club’s website in the next few days.

It has long been my intention as SLO to find practical ways in which the club can improve the matchday experience for our disabled supporters.

To that end, a meeting is being held at the stadium today with representatives of our disabled fans to better understand the issues and possible remedies.

If you have suggestions to make, please feel free to send them to me via any of the contact options below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 11 league games still to play and a six-point gap to close, it’s stating the obvious to say the Seasiders need to start winning matches.

We have two home games next week, against QPR – with discounted prices on tickets – and Coventry City.

Passionate and vociferous support for the players from the stands can never be underestimated.

Let’s try and roar the Seasiders on to two much-needed victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, just a reminder that everyone can really help our BFC volunteers who clean the stands after games if you would put your rubbish in the clear bags that are tied on each of the exit rails as you head out of the bowl of the stadium.

Thank you and UTMP!