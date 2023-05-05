Blackpool Supporters' Liaison Officer column: Young Seasiders make it a happy anniversary

Well done to the youngsters of the development squad, to their coach Neal Eardley – and of course to Stephen Dobbie before him – and to the backroom staff.

In its first season, the development squad – formed as a much-needed bridge between the academy and the senior team – finished in the runner-up slot in its Central League division and then crowned the campaign by beating Wigan Athletic on penalties in Tuesday’s League Cup final.

Neal Eardley has taken responsibility for the development squad since Stephen Dobbie's promotion to interim boss of the first team. Picture: Adam Gee

It was a positive note on which to finish our schedule of competitive games at Bloomfield Road, and promises well for the future.

It was great to see so many fans there supporting our youngsters on the night.

Let’s not forget that Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies have also won silverware this season, and the Emerging Talent Centre for girls is successfully up and running.

A big shout out also to the head groundsman and his team, for the playing surface at Bloomfield Road looks as good at the end of the league campaign as it did at the start – and it’s not often we’ve been able to say that over the years.

I’m led to believe there will be plenty of other reflection on that 70th anniversary win elsewhere in today’s paper, so I’ll just make a couple of related observations here.

The first is personal. I had no previous or family ties to Blackpool but, as a youngster, that 1953 final captured my imagination and started my lifelong love of Blackpool FC.

The second is a reminder that the club is hosting a special anniversary lunch event on June 4. For £19.53 per person, you’ll get a Sunday roast, the full 90 minutes screening of that historic final plus special half-time guest.

Although we’re heading to League One next season, recent performances under interim boss Dobbie have also given cause for hope.

Clearly there are wholesale changes in process at the club right now.

These are being made as quickly as is practical in order to give the new management team the best opportunity to reset, refocus and plan for the changes in the playing squad that will give us the best chance of success on the field when the new campaign commences in August.

Simon Sadler has always maintained that his tenure as owner and custodian is a long-term project and that the sustainability of a well-run football club for the town and community is his guiding principle.

Blackpool FC has taken some big steps forward in the last four years and I’m confident lessons have been learned from this season’s reversals. We go again and let’s, as fans, give constructive support to the next phase of the tangerine journey.

Have a good summer. Stay in touch with progress through the usual channels: pre-season is barely 10 weeks away.

UTMP!

