Blackpool Supporters' Liaison Officer column: Seasiders' fans have been superb this season

The last competitive fixture was only two weeks ago but that seems an age. Saturday at home to Fulham will be like starting over again in more ways than one!

Reflecting on those August matches, realistically we all suspected it would be a tough and challenging start to the Championship campaign, and so it proved, with two hard-earned points on the board to show from the opening salvo of games as the squad began to adjust to the pace and quality of football at this level.

Throughout it all, the fans both home and away have been immense.

Blackpool fans were praised for their support at Bournemouth last month

What was it the Bournemouth supporters said? Blackpool has the most passionate and noisy set of fans they have seen at the Vitality Stadium.

It’s that spirit that helped get the club to where it is and it’ll be that spirit of loyalty and passionate backing for the team that will help lift the Seasiders up the table.

It’s probably fair to say that the international break came at an opportune time, right on the heels of the August transfer window, giving some of our injured players more time to progress their recoveries and for the new signings to start getting used to what Neil Critchley is asking of them.

I met with Simon Sadler and Ben Mansford just before the break.

Simon reiterated his commitment to Blackpool, the club and the town.

He is clearly passionate about both and takes his custodianship very seriously.

Rebuilding a vibrant, successful and financially sustainable football club in Blackpool is a big project which will take time to realise, but getting promotion in May was a major step forward and it is hoped there will be a significant announcement about the new training ground within the next couple of months.

That facility, when it is finally delivered, is rightly seen as a key component in realising and sustaining the vision for Blackpool FC.

Building a stronger bond between the club and its community of supporters is also vital.

You’d expect nothing less from an owner who is, first and foremost, a fan himself.

It is hoped the new website and increased output on social media will help fans not only to be more closely connected to the club, but to feel that way.

It’s all about building and improving that bond.

The open training day that was held at Bloomfield Road at the end of August is an example of that.

What a great way for supporters old and young to build a relationship with this new squad.

It proved a popular event and is bound to be repeated further down the line.

We also touched on some of the teething issues associated with the mass return of fans to games after coronavirus and its lockdowns: queues at turnstiles, at the bars, the delay in availability of away game tickets, one or two flashpoints in neighbouring streets after games.

The return of fans in numbers is great, the atmosphere inside Bloomfield Road is brilliant.

It’s so good to have live football again but it is taking a while to get back to normal.

There are still staff and supply shortages to be ironed out and every club in the land is facing similar issues.

The club is fully aware. All the issues that get reported back through the SLO team are registered and will be tackled as effectively as possible.

Please be patient and please take positive steps to improve the situation and the matchday experience for all by arriving to games in plenty of time, by being respectful of social distancing inside the stadium and by leaving the vicinity in an orderly and peaceable manner after the final whistle.

Of course the biggest part of the matchday experience is always what happens on the pitch and, once again, Simon Sadler has backed his manager with funds to strengthen the squad for the Championship campaign.

It’s great to welcome Jordan Gabriel back as a permanent Blackpool player and it will be exciting to see what he and the other new arrivals, Owen Dale, Dujon Sterling and Ryan Wintle, can bring to the squad.

With Demetri Mitchell and Kevin Stewart also nearing fitness again, the team in tangerine looks to keep moving through the gears.

As I said at the outset, on Saturday we welcome Fulham.

They were in the Premier League last season and currently sit top of the table.

It will be another challenging game, but this is the sort of fixture we’ve been looking forward to. Let’s fill Bloomfield Road and roar the Pool on.

Get there early to avoid queues before kick-off and let’s make some noise.

If you wish to contact me for any reason to do with supporter issues or have queries or suggestions, feel free to do so by email: [email protected] or message me: @BFCSLO on Facebook or Twitter: – it’s what I’m here for. UTMP!

Steve Rowland, SLO