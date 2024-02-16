Blackpool supporters group issue statement following the blocking of fans on social media

Blackpool have blocked some supporters on social media

The Seasiders state the decision to restrict some fans was “not taken lightly,” but felt it was a necessary move due to the amount of abuse aimed at certain individuals on X.

Reflecting to these recent events, The Muckers Supporters Group have urged the club’s faithful to be careful not to “throw the baby out with the bathwater,” while also retaining their right to share their views.

In a statement, they wrote: “We are hardly a group that holds our tongue when it comes to talking about issues at Blackpool Football Club. As far as we're concerned everybody has the right to criticise and question things, particularly when it comes to the continued poor performances by the players, manager and board of the club.

"The person, or persons, that deal with the clubs social media should expect a certain backlash when things aren't going right, and should never stifle or cancel the opinions of Blackpool fans on any subject. Having said that, let's play fair here, we can't expect the club to leave comments on a public forum that are full of profanity and abuse.

"We are at a critical juncture at the minute it seems, where everybody is throwing their toys out of the pram, and rightly so, but we have to be careful we don't throw the baby out with the bathwater here. Simon Sadler and his team clearly want Blackpool Football Club to succeed, it would be foolish to think otherwise. They've got a lot wrong lately and I think 99% would agree with that, but it certainly isn't for the want of trying.

“Best place to vent is in the ground, not on social media. Take it from some fans' experience, the wrong message on social media can turn very bad, very quickly. Let's just get Peterborough beat tomorrow and take it from there!”

Explaining their reasoning behind the decision to block certain accounts on X, Blackpool stated there were a number of factors involved.

In a statement, they wrote: “The decision to block these individuals on the club’s social media channels was not one taken lightly, but was a necessary move given the level of abuse directed at certain members of the playing squad, management team and staff.

“Blackpool Football Club has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of all kinds and fully condemns the conduct of anyone who subjects others to any form of abuse, as per the club’s Customer Charter.

“Whilst the club fully understands that criticism is part and parcel of the game, the disgraceful abuse received from a minority of individuals over recent weeks has been wholly unacceptable.

