Blackpool pair 'getting closer' to action ahead of back-to-back games against Peterborough United
The Seasiders have been without a number of individuals in the last few weeks, including top-scorer Jordan Rhodes, with the Huddersfield Town loanee hurting his ribs during a collision in last month’s 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic. Jake Beesley has been absent up top as well after picking up an injury in the 3-0 defeat to Port Vale at the backend of 2023, while it has also been revealed defender Callum Connolly has been unavailable due to a back problem.
Ahead of his side’s crucial game away to Peterborough United this weekend, Critchley provided a squad update.
"There’s no new news- Jake Beesley and Callum Connolly are both getting closer,” he explained.
“I’ll make a decision with the staff on Jake for this weekend. He would give us a different type of option at the top end of the pitch, and he was in good form before he got injured. He’s in good spirits, and having him available again would be an added bonus.
"Callum suffered a back spasm at the end of training last week- he’s improved with treatment in the last few days and has done some training, so he’s getting closer.
"Jordan Rhodes has been doing a little bit of work on the grass running, but won’t be available this weekend. It was good to see him back but we’re just taking it day by day and seeing how his pain management is. We’ll try to get him involved as quickly as he feels comfortable.”