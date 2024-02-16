Callum Connolly (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The Seasiders have been without a number of individuals in the last few weeks, including top-scorer Jordan Rhodes, with the Huddersfield Town loanee hurting his ribs during a collision in last month’s 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic. Jake Beesley has been absent up top as well after picking up an injury in the 3-0 defeat to Port Vale at the backend of 2023, while it has also been revealed defender Callum Connolly has been unavailable due to a back problem.

Ahead of his side’s crucial game away to Peterborough United this weekend, Critchley provided a squad update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s no new news- Jake Beesley and Callum Connolly are both getting closer,” he explained.

“I’ll make a decision with the staff on Jake for this weekend. He would give us a different type of option at the top end of the pitch, and he was in good form before he got injured. He’s in good spirits, and having him available again would be an added bonus.

"Callum suffered a back spasm at the end of training last week- he’s improved with treatment in the last few days and has done some training, so he’s getting closer.