Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery makes attacking admission following his recent return from injury
and live on Freeview channel 276
The striker returned to action following a hamstring injury in the 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road last weekend.
Following his cameo from the bench, Lavery states he’s feeling good ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Oakwell, where the Seasiders face Barnsley.
"I didn’t think my hamstring was as bad as it was- it was a grade one,” he said.
"It took an extra few days to recover, that’s why I missed the Wycombe game.
"It definitely felt good to be back out on the pitch.
"There’s been no issues in training. I was only out for two or three weeks so I didn’t lose my fitness.
"I’m feeling good- I’m ready to go.
"We’ve got healthy competition in the squad, and we all get on really well- it can only be good for Blackpool.
"Jordan (Rhodes) has come in and you can see the class he has in training.
"He brings a lot of experience.
"We’ve all got different qualities and can bring different things on the pitch whenever the gaffer needs us.”
The Seasiders have only picked up one point in their opening three away games in League One so far this season.
They will be hoping to build on the victory over Reading in this weekend’s game, after a hat-trick from Rhodes and a powerful header from Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders on their way to their third league win of the campaign.