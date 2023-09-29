News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery makes attacking admission following his recent return from injury

Shayne Lavery says there’s healthy competition for attacking spots in the Blackpool squad.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The striker returned to action following a hamstring injury in the 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road last weekend.

Following his cameo from the bench, Lavery states he’s feeling good ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Oakwell, where the Seasiders face Barnsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I didn’t think my hamstring was as bad as it was- it was a grade one,” he said.

Most Popular
Shayne Lavery (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Shayne Lavery (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Shayne Lavery (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

"It took an extra few days to recover, that’s why I missed the Wycombe game.

"It definitely felt good to be back out on the pitch.

"There’s been no issues in training. I was only out for two or three weeks so I didn’t lose my fitness.

"I’m feeling good- I’m ready to go.

Read More
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley responds to Ryan Lowe criticism as he clarifies se...

"We’ve got healthy competition in the squad, and we all get on really well- it can only be good for Blackpool.

Hide Ad

"Jordan (Rhodes) has come in and you can see the class he has in training.

"He brings a lot of experience.

Hide Ad

"We’ve all got different qualities and can bring different things on the pitch whenever the gaffer needs us.”

The Seasiders have only picked up one point in their opening three away games in League One so far this season.

They will be hoping to build on the victory over Reading in this weekend’s game, after a hat-trick from Rhodes and a powerful header from Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders on their way to their third league win of the campaign.

Related topics:Shayne LaveryOakwellBlackpoolJordanBarnsleyRhodesWycombeLeague OneReading