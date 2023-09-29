Neil Critchley has described Ryan Lowe’s comments as “strange” after the Preston North End boss criticised Blackpool’s team selection for a recent Central League fixture.

The Seasiders named a number of senior players in the 3-0 victory at Springfields, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley among those to start.

In his press conference on Thursday, Lowe shared his frustration over the team Blackpool selected.

“I was a bit disappointed, because we had a conversation with them that we were going to play the kids - and they chose to bring senior players,” he told the LEP.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"So, that is their problem, not ours. We won’t do that again.

"I was disappointed with them; how they went about it. I suppose it helped our youngsters, really.

“We wanted to play our youngsters against their youngsters, which would’ve been fair.

"That is their prerogative, not ours.

“So yeah, disappointed in what they did, but that’s Blackpool for you.”

Responding to Lowe’s comments, Critchley states the Seasiders had made their intentions clear to North End prior to the day of the match.

"I felt it was pretty strange to be honest,” he said.

"We take a lot of time over what is right for our players.

"We’ve got a lot of midweek games coming up and this was the perfect opportunity for some people to play.

"We then found out later in the week that they had changed their decision, which is fine- no problem.

"I’m not sure why Ryan said what he did, in the way he did.

"Some of our players who are not in the team will end up playing, and they need to be ready. The way to get them ready is for them to play games.

"Tuesday was the natural time for us to get a game into them.

Critchley believes the fixture against Preston was a good experience for the players from the Seasiders’ development squad.

"It’s always good for the younger lads to play with the senior players,” he added.

"That’s the next step for them.

"It’s a great learning experience for them.

"That’s probably worth 10 or 20 of our coaching sessions.

"I hope they benefited from that and it rubs off on them.