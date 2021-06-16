Blackpool striker Jerry Yates wins another player of the season award

Pool's top scorer has capped his outstanding season by being named PFA Fans' Player of the Year for League One.

The 23-goal frontman was among six nominees on the shortlist, including his Blackpool skipper Chris Maxwell, and won Tuesday's public vote online.

Jerry Yates enjoyed an exceptional first season with Blackpool

Yates was also voted players' player of the season by his Bloomfield Road teammates and last week took the Football League World accolade for League One.