Championship transfer round up: Blackpool's rivals make deals and Preston North End striker does transfer U-turn

The Championship is awash with transfer talk and rumours at the moment with the return to pre-season on the horizon.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:12 pm

Although the football focus is on the Euros work is going on behind the scenes at domestic level to prepare for the 2021/22 season.

Here is the latest transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Bristol City set to hang on to striker

Bristol City look likely to secure Andi Weimann on a new contract amid interest from Stoke City. (Bristol Post)

2. Forest defender interesting Burnley

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is on Burnley's radar. (Nottingham Post)

3. Huddersfield midfielder could move to Portugal

Huddersfield midfielder Pipa has been linked with a move to Sporting CP in Portugal. (Football League World)

4. Blues want to keep Halilovic

Birmingham want to keep Alen Halilovic after his short-term deal ends. (Birmingham Mail)

