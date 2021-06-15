Championship transfer round up: Blackpool's rivals make deals and Preston North End striker does transfer U-turn
The Championship is awash with transfer talk and rumours at the moment with the return to pre-season on the horizon.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:12 pm
Although the football focus is on the Euros work is going on behind the scenes at domestic level to prepare for the 2021/22 season.
Here is the latest transfer talk from the Championship.
Page 1 of 3