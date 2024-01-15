Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery believes the Seasiders have what it takes to cause an upset in their FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest.

The two teams drew 2-2 in their initial meeting at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s side a two goal lead before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.

Lavery knows what it takes to overcome Forest, after being part of the starting line-up last January when the Seasiders claimed a shock 4-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s game, he said: "It’s going to be great. We beat them here last year in the FA Cup so all of the lads are buzzing for it.

"We were close at their place last week; no one’s expecting us to win because they’re a great side, so hopefully we can cause another upset.

"They’re a tough team, but hopefully with the fans behind us we can beat them.”

Lavery has recently made his return from a hamstring injury- making cameos off the bench in Blackpool’s last two outings.

The striker admits he’s learnt a lot from watching his teammates from the sidelines, and is now ready to make an impact.

"I did feel good against Burton and Exeter when I came on,” he added.

"I felt sharp in those games, but usually it does take me a couple of weeks to get back to that. I wouldn’t say I feel any different, like always, I’m just ready to go.

"I’m just buzzing to be back. Hopefully I can contribute and help the lads when I get onto the pitch. I’ve done a lot of work to make sure this was definitely my last spell on the sidelines.

"We all learn Rhodesy (Jordan Rhodes). If you copy what he does then you’ll be alright. He’s probably one of the most professional people I’ve come across, and you can see that from the career he’s had. We’re all buzzing that he’s staying for the remainder of the season, he’s given everyone a lift.