Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet misses out on monthly League One gong to Wycombe man

Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet has missed out on SkyBet's League One player of the month award for November despite his fine run of scoring form.

Instead, the judging panel went for Wycombe Wanderers left-back Joe Jacobson to make it a double for the high-flying Chairboys, with boss Gareth Ainsworth also claiming the manager of the month gong.

Jacobson was a pivotal member of the Wycombe defence that kept four consecutive clean sheets, while the left-back also netted two penalties and claimed a further two assists.

He also saw off competition from Bolton Wanderers' Daryl Murphy and Matty Taylor, of Oxford United.

Gnanduillet, meanwhile, was nominated after scoring four times in just two league games last month, notching doubles against both Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon.

The Frenchman, who has scored 13 goals in 21 games in all competitions this season, also found the back of the net in the 4-1 FA Cup win against Morecambe.

Gnanduillet, who returned from injury at the weekend to net in the 3-1 win against Fleetwood Town, is out of contract come the end of the season.

The striker did claim the club's player of the month award, polling 63.8 per cent in the fan vote to see off competition from Jay Spearing and Calum Macdonald.

Pool boss Simon Grayson was overlooked for the manager of the month award despite overseeing league victories against Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon last month, as well as a draw away at high-flying Ipswich Town.