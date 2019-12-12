From 2010 to 2019: Who have been Blackpool's best midfielders of the last decade? Do these three get your vote? Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Between now and the New Year The Gazette will be asking you - the reader - to vote for Blackpool's team of the decade. Today, it's the turn of the midfielders. The three to receive the most votes will be chosen... 'Psychic powers' of Blackpool attackers Nathan Delfouneso and Sullay Kaikai Costa pulls up shutters as violence erupts in Blackpool Vic lobby