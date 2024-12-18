Blackpool bowed out of the EFL Trophy after suffering an 18-17 defeat to Aston Villa in a penalty shootout.

Steve Bruce believes Jack Richardson has 'something to offer' to Blackpool as he backed teenage striker Terry Bondo.

Bondo was given his first start for the Seasiders as he led the line alongside Jordan Rhodes in their EFL Trophy defeat to Aston Villa. It was a difficult night for the teenager as Blackpool failed to make any real clear-cut opportunities, with his strike partner getting the better of the chances.

The hosts finished the night with 10 shots though only two of them landed on target, whilst the other was Elliot Embleton’s goal. Bondo has been instructed to treat Tuesday night’s disappointment as a learning lesson.

The 17-year-old has now played six games in all competitions for Blackpool now. From making his debut against Liverpool in the EFL Trophy, he has been in and around the first team, and has made three appearances in League One.

“It was a difficult night for him but he’ll learn from it,” said Bruce to Tangerines TV.

“It went swimmingly well for him a month ago at Harrogate. Today it was more difficult and he has to learn with it. He’s only just a kid but he worked hard and tried hard enough.”

There was also a debut for Jack Richardson who made an impression off the bench. He replaced goal scorer Elliot Embleton in the final five minutes and almost set up a goal to prevent a penalty shootout. The young midfielder held his nerve as he converted his spot kick when it trickled down to the ninth taker.

Bruce admitted from the brief display that Richardson showed that he wished he gave more opportunities to his younger players. He backed himself though by believing he named a team that was strong enough to progress.

“His first touch he’s nearly set up a goal,” he claimed.

“I saw him play at Crewe and we know he’s got something to offer. Now I wish I would have played our young ones. I’ve picked a team that I thought would be strong enough to get into the next round. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do it.

“It’s nice to see a young one come through. We’ve got two or three bubbling away. Terry has probably made the most appearances. He’s done very well, he’ll learn from this evening.”