Blackpool have been eliminated from the EFL Trophy after losing 18-17 in a penalty shootout to Aston Villa's under-21s following a 1-1 draw.

Steve Bruce named a completely different side from the team that beat Reading 3-0 at the weekend. Dan Sassi made his competitive debut for the club whilst teenager Terry Bondo was given his first start.

It was a fairly uneventful first period with no real clear-cut chances of note for either side. Zac Ashworth had to be alert to deny Bradley Burrowes early on, making a well-timed challenge.

With just 19 seconds played in the second half Blackpool broke the deadlock with the first shot on target of the game. Hayden Coulson threaded the ball through and Elliot Embleton swept home his effort into the far left-hand corner.

The goal brought the game to life and Blackpool sought a quick-fire second. Dominic Thompson put in a good cross on the left-hand side but captain Jordan Rhodes couldn't guide his header at goal.

Blackpool continued to make chances and Terry Bondo sent an effort just past the post after Rhodes teed the ball up for him. Goal scorer Embleton had an effort trickle slightly away from the goal also.

Villa tried to find a route back into the game and forced the goalkeeper into action. Aidan Borland's long ball over the top picked out Burrowes on the far side, and he managed to get the better of Sassi with Richard O'Donnell coming far off his line, but he did enough to block the shot.

The visitors continued to cause problems. Sassi had to make a good block to deny Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba from heading home after Luka Lynch dribbled past Thompson and crossed the ball into the attacker.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, Villa got themselves back on level terms. Thompson allowed the ball to bounce, allowing Lynch to step in, and he laid the ball to Jimoh-Aloba who swept his shot into the corner way out of the reach of O'Donnell.

Blackpool were living dangerously after Villa levelled proceedings as the visitors had four opportunities in quick succession to go in front. Mason Cotcher from less than six-yards out tried to touch the ball home but was blocked and then Patterson was denied on the rebound. A cross was then put back into the box by Patterson and that came off the post before Lynch's backheel was blocked, allowing Blackpool to clear.

As four minutes of additional time were shown, the ball was put in the back of the net, but it didn't count. Substitute Dom Ballard drifted into an offside position and tucked his shot past Oliwier Zych but it wouldn't count.

Villa finished the stronger of the two sides but neither could score to prevent it from going to a penalty shootout. A corner kick was lofted in and the Blackpool keeper clawed away Kerr Smith's header.

O’Donnell gave Albie Morgan a reprieve in the shootout as he saved Aidan Borland’s effort. A crazy sequence of events was to follow as all 11 players took a spot-kick, and it wasn’t until the 38th spot-kick in the game was decided. George Hemmings scored his penalty to make it 18-17, and the pressure was then on Jordan Gabriel to convert but his penalty hit the woodwork, ending the tie.

1 . Richard O'Donnell - 7 Made a few blocks and saves to keep Blackpool in it. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo: Andrew Kearns / CameraSport Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Gabriel - 6 Most of Aston Villa's attacks came through the flanks. Villa had the beating of the full-backs. Unfortunately Missed the decisive spot kick. | CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo: Lee Parker / CameraSport Photo Sales

3 . Dan Sassi - 7 Thrown in for his debut. Gave a good account of himself by making a few good blocks. | Lee Parker /CameraSport Photo: Lee Parker / CameraSport Photo Sales

4 . Zac Ashworth - 7 Assertive performance from Ashworth. Timed his tackles well and looked to get the ball forward with ambitious balls over the top. | CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

5 . Dominic Thompson - 5 A bit of a difficult evening for the full-back. Villa's equaliser came from Thompson's flank. Couldn't deal with the pace of the visitors wingers. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales