Blackpool splash the cash to bring in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall

Simon Sadler has opened his chequebook and splashed the cash to bring Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall to Blackpool.

The forward has committed his long-term future to the club, penning an initial three-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Blackburn received several loan enquiries for the 22-year-old but it was Blackpool who were willing to buy him outright, eventually signing for an undisclosed fee.

“I think I’m at the point in my career where I need to play as regularly as I can", Nuttall said of his move.

"That’s what I’d like to come here and do. Obviously it’s not a given, I’ve got to work hard and earn that position, and that’s the plan, to fight and earn a starting position in this team.

“The new owner has come in and you can see already around the stadium the improvements he’s making.

"The manager was another huge part of my decision because he’s watched a lot of my games. That was the biggest motivation for me to come, to work with the manager.”

Nuttall signed for Blackburn in 2017 after an unsuccessful stint in Scotland, having originally come through the youth ranks at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has only scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Blackburn but has been prolific for the club’s Under-23 side.

Grayson will be well aware of Nuttall’s talents given his son Joe has also made several appearances for Blackburn’s U23s.

“I’ve watched a lot of Joe playing for Blackburn’s under-23s and also for the first-team," Grayson said.

"His goalscoring record for the under-23s is outstanding.

"He’s a strong, powerful striker who wants to learn and get better. This is a great short and long-term acquisition and we’re delighted to have signed him.”

The forward scored twice in Blackburn U23s’ 2-0 win against Southport on Sunday, taking his pre-season tally to five goals.

Nuttall is now keen to get regular football and that was always unlikely to happen at Ewood Park, where he found himself down the pecking order behind Danny Graham, Adam Armstrong, Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel.

As well as becoming the club's 10th acquisition of the summer, he also becomes Blackpool's second signing of the day, joining defender Rocky Bushiri in signing for the club ahead of Saturday's season opener against Bristol Rovers.

Players contracted for next season: Jak Alnwick, Nick Anderton, Myles Boney (out on loan), Rocky Bushiri, Yusifu Ceesay, Nathan Delfouneso, Jamie Devitt, Ryan Edwards, Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Ryan Hardie, Mark Howard, James Husband, Sullay Kaikai, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Joe Nuttall, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ben Tollitt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue, Adi Yussuf