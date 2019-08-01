Blackpool add loan signing of Norwich City starlet ahead of new season

Blackpool have signed Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri on a season-long loan.

READ MORE: Rumoured Blackpool target Joe Nuttall set for the exit door at Blackburn Rovers



The 19-year-old, who becomes Pool's ninth summer signing, is a Belgian Under-21 international who only recently signed for the Canaries on a four-year deal.

The centre back moved to Carrow Road from Belgian First Division A side K.V. Oostende.

Last season he made 33 appearances on loan at K.A.S. Eupen and has recently been away at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

On signing, Bushiri said: “I’m happy to be here because it’s a club with ambitions to grow with a new manager.

"I’ve never played in England and I want to get experience by coming here on loan. I’ve been training for five weeks with Norwich and I feel ready to play.”

Manager Simon Grayson added: “We’re delighted to bring Rocky in on loan.

"I was made aware of his availability by a contact at Norwich and his arrival will strengthen competition in the defensive line.

"He’s a strong, athletic defender who has played numerous times in the Belgian First Division and represented his country at under-21 level.”

It’s understood this might not be the only bit of business Blackpool conclude tonight as they continue their preparations for Saturday’s season opener against Bristol Rovers.

Players contracted for next season: Jak Alnwick, Nick Anderton, Myles Boney (out on loan), Rocky Bushiri, Yusifu Ceesay, Nathan Delfouneso, Jamie Devitt, Ryan Edwards, Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Ryan Hardie, Mark Howard, James Husband, Sullay Kaikai, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ben Tollitt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue, Adi Yussuf