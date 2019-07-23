Blackpool snap up loan signing of Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick

Blackpool have signed a second Rangers player in as many weeks with the loan capture of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Simon Grayson has moved quickly to bring in a shot stopper with number one Mark Howard expected to remain sidelined until at least October.

The 32-year-old is continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles, an injury he suffered at Burton Albion at the back end of last season.

Alnwick, who becomes Pool’s seventh signing of the summer, spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United, where he made 43 appearances in all competitions.

The Iron were reportedly interested in bringing the 26-year-old back to Glanford Park but it is the Seasiders who have sealed his signature.

Of his move, Alnwick said: “I found out there was an interest and then it was just a case of whether both parties were willing to do the deal.

“I feel it’s the right thing for me as I need to go out and play again. After having discussions up there I felt as though I wasn’t going to get many minutes.

“So to get out and to be competing again at such a big club on its way up is obviously amazing. As soon as I heard of the interest I jumped at the chance to come here.

“I’ve followed their journey quite closely and I knew what was happening off the pitch through lads I had played with before.

“Now it’s like a new start and it’s nice to see, because I used to come to Blackpool as a kid and it’s a club that’s now on its way up.

“Looking at season ticket sales already it’s looking like there’s going to be a good buzz about the place and you can already tell there’s a freshness about the place.”

The former Newcastle United man made 11 appearances during his time at Rangers following his £300,000 move from Port Vale in January 2017.

But he’s found himself down the pecking order at Ibrox behind Allan McGregor and Wes Foderingham, and manager Steve Gerrard was happy to loan him out.

The 6ft 2ins keeper began his career at Newcastle, where he subsequently enjoyed loan spells with Gateshead and Bradford City.

Port Vale snapped him up on a free transfer following his release and he went on to make 67 appearances for the Valiants, which prompted the interest of Rangers who were then managed by Mark Warburton.

Alnwick joins Ryan Hardie in making the move to Bloomfield Road from north of the border.

The goalkeeper, who will spend the season with the Seasiders, becomes the club's first loan signing.

“With Mark Howard continuing to recover from injury, we felt it was important to bring in another senior goalkeeper to add competition for places," manager Simon Grayson said.

"Jak is very experienced at this level and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Players contracted for next season: Jak Alnwick, Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Myles Boney, Yusifu Ceesay, Nathan Delfouneso, Jamie Devitt, Ryan Edwards, Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Ryan Hardie, Mark Howard, Sullay Kaikai, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ben Tollitt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue, Adi Yussuf