If Blackpool can get promoted to the Premier League then so can Reading, says Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam used the example of Blackpool as evidence why his new club Reading can challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The Scot played a leading role for the Seasiders during the memorable 2009/10 campaign, when Ian Holloway’s men defied the odds to make it through the Championship play-offs.

The Royals will be expected to struggle at the wrong end of the division next season, having battled against relegation for much of last year’s campaign.

But Adam, who held talks with the Seasiders about a potential return to Bloomfield Road, says he hasn’t moved to Berkshire to tread water.

“I’m delighted to be here,” the 33-year-old said.

“I had a little bit of interest but when you’re out of contract it makes for a long summer.

“I had a few options and I chose Reading. I met the owner and the people at the club and I felt like it was a project I wanted to be a part of.

“We’ve got a young squad and I think my experience and the knowledge I have of the Premier League and the Championship will help these young players develop.

“I want to win and I want to be getting up that league and challenging the big boys, the Stoke’s, the West Brom’s, the Leeds United’s.

“They’re the teams everybody will think are going to be at the top of the league but why can’t Reading surprise people?

“Everybody will probably have us close to relegation but I was at Blackpool when we were favourites to go down and we got promoted to the Premier League.

“This is a much bigger football club than Blackpool in terms of the infrastructure and how it’s built, so if we can get momentum who knows.

“I’m keen to play and playing was a key factor in coming here, so it’s something I’m looking forward to.”