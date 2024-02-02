Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We will know who we get to face out of Bradford City, Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-finals later today.

We’re one game away from Wembley and, of course, Blackpool has won the Trophy twice since the millennium – and I believe Bristol City is the only club to have won it three times.

In fact, January was a good month for us in terms of cup action as two hugely entertaining games against Premier League club Nottingham Forest showed.

Blackpool celebrate Bristol Street Motors Trophy victory over Bolton Wanderers Picture: Dave Howarth/CameraSport

We could – and maybe should – have edged the game at the City Ground and then the replay at Bloomfield Road.

I think those performances did much to fire up the spirit within the squad and the belief among supporters that the second half of the season might become something special.

A league win at Bristol Rovers last time we were on the road needs to be matched if possible when we go to Stevenage tomorrow, for they are directly above us in the table and also harbouring hopes of a play-off place. If you’re going to the game, travel safely and make a lot of noise.

I guess you’d describe Blackpool’s business as steady, if not spectacular.

Neil Critchley said he would only go for signings who would significantly improve the squad, so we look for good things from George Byers, Hayden Coulson and Ryan Finnigan.

Doug Tharme and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, both fringe players, have moved on to seek regular football elsewhere and Kenny Dougall has elected to leave Blackpool for personal reasons and sign for Buriram United in Thailand.

‘King’ Kenny will be missed at the heart of midfield. Blackpool fans will be eternally grateful to him for the two goals he scored at Wembley in 2021 to return us to the Championship. We wish him well.

As I advised last time, the club will be holding the first Structured Dialogue meeting of the season with supporters’ groups representatives next week.

It will be an opportunity for our new CEO, Julian Winter, to introduce himself to our fans’ groups.

There will be an update on where we’re situated regarding the FA charge that was imposed on the club at the beginning of the season and the year-long action plan that Blackpool FC is working through.

The main item on the agenda will be the unveiling of ‘Seasiders Together’, the details and aims behind the club’s vision for the future of supporter communication and engagement.

As supporters’ liaison officer, I’m excited by what is intended to be a much more comprehensive two-way dialogue on a number of different levels.

Finally, let me remind you that if any fan wishes to contact me for any reason at all, my email is [email protected] – and you might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and X.