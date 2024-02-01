Ex-Blackpool, Lincoln City and Bournemouth loanee completes Premier League move

Morgan Rogers (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

The 21-year-old has joined Aston Villa for an initial £8million fee from Middlesbrough, after impressing in the Championship this season following his summer switch from Manchester City.

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, where he scored once in 22 appearances. Prior to his spell with the Seasiders, the youngster, who started his career with West Brom before moving to the Etihad, had also spent time with Lincoln City and AFC Bournemouth.

Throughout the campaign so far, he has found the back of the net seven times in 33 appearances in all competitions- helping Michael Carrick’s side to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, where they were knocked out by Chelsea.