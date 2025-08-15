Bloomfield Road has undergone plenty of work during the close season

We begin every new season in optimistic mode; most football fans do, though spare a thought for our Lancashire neighbours at Morecambe FC.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes our optimism consists more of hope than expectation, though this summer has felt a little bit different.

During the close season, our owner has put a lot of money into strengthening the squad and improving the infrastructure of the stadium and the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will have read for yourselves about the quality of players that have signed for the Seasiders.

We’ve even been getting some stick from others in the division for being ‘a rich club’, tipped for promotion before a ball was kicked.

What, then, to make of three defeats in our opening three competitive games?

It’s not great, of course, but I’m going to say it takes time for a squad to gel and get up to speed, especially as this starting XI is so different from the one that was playing in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It doesn’t happen through friendly games, it happens by playing competitive matches.

I remember how concerned we all were at the start of Simon Grayson’s first full season in charge (2006/7), when we lost our three opening league games and only had two wins to our name by the time October arrived. We ended up winning promotion that season.

This squad of players – and there may be a couple more to come in before the window closes – has the potential to do very well in this league.

Steve Bruce and his coaching staff will get it right. I found it embarrassing to hear some Blackpool fans booing after Tuesday night’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re all in this together, can see what’s not working, want the adjustments to be made and the improved performances to follow – that goes for the players and coaches as much as for the fans.

Keep the faith and let’s get fully behind the team tomorrow afternoon in their efforts to take down top-of-the-table Huddersfield Town.

It may not all go right but let’s show our passion as supporters ought; urging the players on, applauding them when they get it right.

Accentuate the positives. Support builds confidence and confidence improves performances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the ground itself, the pitch of course is looking perfect, the renovated East Stand is a tangerine revelation, the rail seating in the Kop and the south-east quadrant – the latter for away fans – is a great addition.

Having been in regularly through July as one of the volunteers that has been deep-cleaning 16,000 seats, it’s been fascinating to watch the work in progress.

In addition, there are some new fans’ group flags hanging in the Kop and some of the older ones now decorate the concourses, which are also in line for a makeover.

That’s another work in progress, as we further transform Bloomfield Road into a fitting home for the Mighty. Watch this space.

If any fan wishes to contact me for any reason at all, my email is [email protected] and my mobile number is on the club website. You might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and X.

UTMP!