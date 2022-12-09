The groundsman has the covers over the pitch at Bloomfield Road, trying to ensure it stays frost-free and playable for the visit of Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

At least the squad enjoyed some time at a warm-weather training camp in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, the World Cup break did come at a convenient time for the Seasiders.

Gary Madine and Dom Thompson celebrate the former’s goal in Blackpool’s last game before the World Cup break at Wigan Athletic

Results had been going against us and injuries had been piling up, meaning we dropped into the bottom three for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s hope this is a positive reset and that the squad has taken the opportunity to recover and re-energise ready for the fray, for the Championship is surely the toughest of leagues and there are crucial games ahead.

Crucial too is England’s game against France tomorrow evening. Win that one and we could go all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever your view of the decision to let Qatar host this festival of football – and I’m firmly on the side of the cynics – there has been some great football.

The sheer outpouring of joy that has greeted Morocco’s phenomenal progress in the competition to date is a heart-warming reminder of the emotional power of the beautiful game to surprise and inspire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As winter begins to make itself felt – and with the background of rising energy bills and the increase in the cost of living – I hope most people are aware that Blackpool FC, through its Community Trust, is providing ‘warm-up rooms’ at the stadium for people and families who are finding it hard to make ends meet, keep fed and stay warm this winter.

The initiative will provide a place to get warm, socialise, have hot drinks, food and wifi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All details of opening times etc are available at www.bfcct.co.uk and if you are in a position to help, either financially or as a volunteer, please phone 01253 348691.

Following up on the last SLO column, Blackpool FC did host a meeting open to all female fans to see if there is an appetite for forming a women supporters’ group to give a more prominent voice to the female section of the fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was well attended and, by the time you’re reading this, the minutes should be with all who were either there or registered an interest.

A next meeting for the group – possibly calling itself the ‘Shesiders’ – is being arranged for Thursday, January 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re a female fan and would be interested in getting involved, email me and I’ll put you in touch with the organisers.

There is also an intention to arrange a fans’ forum for the club’s disabled supporters early in the New Year. If you are interested in attending that meeting, please get in touch with me during December.

Advertisement Hide Ad