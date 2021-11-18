Blackpool skipper: Seasiders' players and management team are humble

The newly-promoted Seasiders have proved the doubters wrong so far this term and have adjusted well to life back in the second tier.

After 17 games, Neil Critchley’s side – who make the trip to Swansea City this weekend – sit in 10th and just one point adrift of the play-offs.

Prior to last season’s promotion-winning campaign, Maxwell was happy to speak openly about Blackpool’s lofty ambitions.

Blackpool club captain Chris Maxwell

On this occasion, Pool’s club captain is happy to let the Seasiders’ football do the talking for them.

“I did get asked the question at the start of the season and I wrote down where I think we should finish,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“Hopefully I will be right again and we can achieve whatever we can achieve.

“As soon as we sit back and think we’re the finished article and take our foot off the gas, then we’ll get punished.

“We’ve got to recognise why we’re a good team and what has got us our success this season in terms of some of our results.

“As long as we keep referring back to them and keep implementing them, and keep listening to the manager during the week, we will be fine.

“It all comes down to how humble he is, but also we have a dressing room full of players that are humble.

“We’re a hard-working group, we’ve got a real core set of values among the group and we’re desperate to win, desperate to learn and that’s the recipe for success.”

Maxwell, who may return from injury this weekend, is under no illusion as to the main reason for their success.

He said: “The manager is a very genuine, nice guy. He cares about the team more than himself.

“He describes the game to us in a different way with new philosophies and different ways of doing things, which is completely different to what me and the other experienced players have had throughout our careers.

“When you’ve got a manager like that with his personality, and the same goes for his staff as well, you trust him and trust is massive in football.

“There are a lot of people that have their own agendas and only look after themselves, but I can honestly say everyone associated with this club is in it for the team and in it for the club.

“We’re a team and if a certain way of playing or a certain opposition means we put different personnel on the pitch, we do it and it works.

“The manager gets it right every time and we as a group trust him. If it’s your turn to sit out a game and someone else comes in that has different traits, they perform and help the team get a win, then we’re all celebrating together.

“There’s not one player here that sulks if they’re left out of the team. Of course we’re not happy if we don’t play, but it comes back to that trust we have in the manager.”