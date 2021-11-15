What do Blackpool fans need to show to gain access to Swansea City's stadium this weekend?

Neil Critchley's side return to action on Saturday after the international break by making the trip to South Wales to face Swansea City.

The Seasiders will be looking to return with a win that could see them move back into the Championship play-offs.

The Welsh government has slightly different legislation for sporting events to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Under Welsh law, supporters must present a valid NHS Covid pass to gain entry to the stadium.

This is different to England, where there is currently no requirement to show proof of a Covid pass - although that could change.

Supporters will be refused entry to grounds in Wales unless they’re able to provide an NHS Covid Pass or proof of a negative Covid test.

“It is a Welsh Government requirement for any football supporter aged 18 or over travelling to watch their team play Cardiff City, Swansea City or Newport County to present a valid Covid pass as they enter the stadium," the EFL said in a recent statement.

“Each club has its own dedicated page relating to their Covid pass policies and the EFL urges all supporters planning to attend to familiarise themselves with all the key information in advance of the fixture.”

What do I need to do to gain access to the stadium?

An NHS Covid pass is deemed as one of the following:

- A digital NHS Covid pass

- A paper NHS Covid pass

- A negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) result within the past 48 hours

If you are fully vaccinated, you can sign up for your NHS Covid pass via a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

To register for the digital pass, you must have photographic ID. If you do not, you must request a paper NHS Covid pass.

Further information about the Covid passes, including how to process a digitial version or request a paper copy, can be found HERE.

Are tickets still available for the game?

Yes. Tickets for the fixture remain on sale, with prices listed below:

- £27.50 for adults

- £15 for seniors (over-65) and full-time students (with valid ID)

- £12.50 for under-18s

- £10 for inder-12s

Wheelchair disabled supporters pay the relevant age rate above. A free personal assistant ticket will be issued if in receipt of higher rate mobility and carer’s allowance.

A place on the club supporters’ coach is priced at £28 per person and departs Bloomfield Road at 8am on the day of the game.

To purchase tickets or a place on the coach, please visit the ticket office or go to eticketing.co.uk/blackpoolfc