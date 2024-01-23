Blackpool skipper pinpoints what midfield partner has to do to reach the next level

Ollie Norburn with Albie Morgan (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

In his first five outings of the new year he has found the back of the net on four occasions, including a stunning brace against Exeter City, as well as goals in both FA Cup ties against Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old has been able to pick up a strong run of games, with the majority of them coming alongside Ollie Norburn.

Discussing Morgan’s recent form, the Seasiders skipper said: "He’s been playing well- he’s got that in his locker. He’s had a good run of games and obviously you can see what he can do. There’s a lot of talent in there and there’s a lot of ability, he just needs to come forward to the table and show it on a more consistent basis.

"The other lads in midfield are slightly younger than me, so I like to think I add that experience and communication. There’s some really good players and the gaffer has some options in that areas.”

In last Wednesday’s FA Cup replay against Forest at Bloomfield Road, Morgan was at fault for the visitors’ second goal, but quickly made amends with a superb strike shortly after.

Discussing the midfielder’s performance in the 3-2 extra time defeat, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “We got him on a free transfer in the summer, and all he’s ever known is Charlton- he’s been there all his life. I know from my own experience it can take time to adapt, you do everything on autopilot.