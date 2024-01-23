Rating Blackpool's summer signings- including one of the best in League One and crucial goal scorer

While there have not been too many new incomings, some of the summer arrivals have really stepped up their performances this month and have demonstrated why the club brought them in.
Here is how we’ve rated the signings from the previous transfer window:
1. How have Blackpool summer signings performed so far this season?
We've rated the Seasiders' summer arrivals. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Matthew Pennington- 7
It's been a solid enough season so far for Matthew Pennington. On a number of occasions he's been a top performer in Blackpool's back three and has really impressed. The 29-year-old has missed recent fixtures after suffering a concussion over the Christmas period. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Tashan Oakley-Boothe- 5
It's yet to work out for Tashan Oakley-Boothe at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder did have a run of games in the league, as well as being used in cup games, but wasn't able to fully prove himself. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Albie Morgan- 8
Albie Morgan's recent form has given his rating a little boost. In the last few weeks he's been sensational in the midfield, impressing with his passing range as well as his shooting abilities. It did take him a bit of time to get up to speed, but it seems as if he's now settled at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
5. Kylian Kouassi- 6.5
Kylian Kouassi looked like a real threat when he featured in the early stages of the season, and is one for the future. He has been out of action through a hamstring injury in the last few months. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Mackenzie Chapman- N/A
Mackenzie Chapman has only been used on the bench since his move from Bolton, but has featured in development squad games. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob