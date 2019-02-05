Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing provides positive news from knee scan

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing has revealed the results of his knee are positive and the injury isn't as bad as first feared.

READ MORE: When every Blackpool player's contract expires



The 30-year-old twisted his knee just two minutes into Blackpool's last game, the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

The anguish in Spearing's face was immediately clear to see and, although the midfielder attempted to run it off, he was forced to withdraw soon after.

He was later seen wearing a leg brace and it was feared the ex-Liverpool man could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines with potential ligament damage.

But, while Spearing is still looking at three to four weeks out, he's delighted the scans have shown the injury isn't as bad as it initially could have been.

"Positive news from the scan," Spearing wrote.

"Injury not as serious as first feared. Hoping to be back out there in a few weeks."