Blackpool 2018/19

When every Blackpool player's contract expires

After a transfer window of comings and goings we take a look at the current state of play with the Blackpool squad.

Take a look through our gallery to see whose deal expires when.

1. 1. Mark Howard

2. 2. Donervon Daniels

3. 3. Nick Anderton

4. 4. Jimmy Ryan

